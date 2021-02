Premier League champions Liverpool have signed centre-back Ben Davies from Preston North End for a deal reportedly worth £1.6million. The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side and could make his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Davies made his Preston debut in January 2013 before spending time on loan at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, […]