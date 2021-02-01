Liverpool will need Transfer Deadline Day signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak up to speed straight away as centre-half Joel Matip is now sidelined long term just like Virgil van Dijk and Joe GomezFull Article
Liverpool need Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak now with Joel Matip out for the season
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
