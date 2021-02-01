Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed how the postponement of the Australian Open saved her quest for a 24th grand slam title.The 39-year-old suffered an Achilles injury at last year's US Open which took longer to heal than she'd...Full Article
Tennis: Serena Williams reveals how Covid delay saved her Australian Open campaign
