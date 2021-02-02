Rangers Dominate Penguins In Third Period To Earn Split
Published
Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.Full Article
Published
Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.Full Article
The Blueshirts couldn't hold a 4-3 lead in the third period as the Pens tied it midway through the third, then won it on Crosby's..
Rangers held a one-goal lead in the third period but the Pens tied it, then scored the winner late in regulation on Jake Guentzel's..