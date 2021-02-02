NBA: Fans ejected after argument with LeBron James during LA Lakers win over Atlanta Hawks
Several fans are ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks following an argument with LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a..