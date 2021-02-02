January 2021 was quietest transfer window in a decade as Premier League clubs spent less than Liverpool did on Virgil van Dijk
Premier League clubs spent less during the 2021 January transfer window that Liverpool spent on just one in 2018. In same month which saw Virgil van Dijk join Liverpool for £75million three years ago, Premier League clubs spent a collective £70m this time around. Welcome to #EFC, Joshua King! ✍️🔵 pic.twitter.com/LvSTScOsJa — Everton (@Everton) February