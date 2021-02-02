Jack Grealish would thrive under Pep Guardiola at Man City and transfer would improve midfielder – but Gareth Barry hopes he can play European football with Aston Villa
Aston Villa may have kept hold of Jack Grealish for another transfer window but the rumours surrounding his future will not stop. The captain has been tipped for a move away from Villa Park, with all clubs in the Premier League’s so-called Big Six being linked with the midfielder in the past. Grealish committed his […]Full Article