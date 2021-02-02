Brian Westbrook: Tom Brady is a true great, but he alone is not the 'Patriot Way' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
On Yesterday's show, former New England Patriot and current Wide Receiver for the Detroit Lions Danny Amendola states that it wasn't the coaches that personified the 'Patriot Way', but Tom Brady himself, and the proof is in Brady'a success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brian Westbrook joins today's show, and while he agrees Brady is great, he explains why the Patriot Way is bigger than Brady.Full Article