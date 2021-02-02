Live coverage of Newcastle vs Crystal Palace from St James' Park, including all the build up, predicted teams, confirmed team news, live match updates and analysisFull Article
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live: Predicted line up, how to watch on TV, stream
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on transfers, injuries and Mateta
Live coverage of Roy Hodgson's press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The..
Football.london
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Crystal..
BBC Local News