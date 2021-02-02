The Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be out for 'revenge' against his team for their drafting choices, and Colin Cowherd doesn't blame him. Hear why Colin believes Rodgers has grounds to be upset with Green Bay.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Is Green Bay wearing out Aaron Rodgers? | THE HERD
