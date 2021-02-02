David Luiz was sent off and conceded a penalty for a foul on Wolves striker Willian Jose in first-half injury time at Molineux Stadium as the Gunners lost their leadFull Article
Peter Walton explains why it was correct for David Luiz to be sent off vs Wolves
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
David Luiz red card rule explained as Arsenal star slammed for "third offence"
David Luiz was sent off for Arsenal in their clash with Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday night, a decision former Premier League..
Daily Star