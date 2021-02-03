Willian Jose made his fist appearance at Molineux as Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League and the striker took to social media afterwards.Full Article
Wolves fans are loving Willian Jose comment after Arsenal win
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hector Bellerin sends cryptic message to referee Craig Pawson on social media as Arsenal stars fume over David Luiz dismissal following Wolves defeat
It’s safe to say Arsenal’s players are far from happy with the sending off of David Luiz following the 2-1 defeat at Wolves on..
talkSPORT