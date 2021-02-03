Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes contract expired on December 31 with the seven-time world champion yet to agree a new deal as the start of the new season gets nearer and nearerFull Article
Lewis Hamilton contract deadline set as Mercedes confirm 2021 plans
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mercedes miss Lewis Hamilton contract date after Toto Wolff fear over deadline
Mercedes look set to miss yet another key date in their quest to agree a new contract with Lewis Hamilton before the 2021 Formula..
Daily Star