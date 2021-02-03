WrestleMania 37 spoiler: Royal Rumble winner Edge to face Roman Reigns for Universal Championship as Rated-R Superstar confirms he is back full-time in WWE
Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, according to reports. The Rated-R Superstar won the 30-man Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the WrestleMania main event on Sunday. And the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claims Edge will enter a storyline with Reigns, who has dominated SmackDown […]Full Article