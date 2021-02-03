Harry Kane offers NFL star J.J. Watt chance to train with Tottenham as Spurs ace recalls time he famously ’embarrassed’ himself in goal in 2014 Europa League clash
Harry Kane admits he embarrassed himself when taking the opportunity to play in goal for Tottenham… and he struggled to live the moment down in training. The Tottenham striker volunteered to go in goal during a 2014 Europa League game with Asteras Tripolis after Hugo Lloris had been sent off. Kane had already scored a […]Full Article