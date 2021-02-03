Alex Jankewitz: Southampton working with police after teenager is subjected to racist abuse online following Manchester United defeat
Southampton have confirmed they are liasing with police after teenager Alex Jankewitz was the victim of racist abuse on social media after Tuesday’s night’s defeat to Manchester United. The 19-year-old was sent off inside 90 seconds of his first start on Tuesday evening, with Saints going on to fall to a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League […]Full Article