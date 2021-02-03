Aston Villa vs West Ham team news - Here's the line-ups in full with West Ham handing Jesse Lingard his Hammers debut.Full Article
Dean Smith recalls El Ghazi as Aston Villa take on West Ham
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa news and transfers live
Lichfield Mercury
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings live updates from Villa Park as Dean Smith's men prepare to welcome..
Dean Smith details Villa's transfer window and drops Sanson hint
Lichfield Mercury
Aston Villa vs West Ham TV stream details, team news and odds
Walsall Advertiser
-
Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE updates from Villa Park
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Dean Smith provides Aston Villa injury update ahead of West Ham
Sutton Coldfield Observer
You might like
More coverage
Dean Smith on Southampton, VAR handball, Sanson and Guilbert
Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 - It was a dogged and determined display by Villa who ground out a brilliant result on the road, their..
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa team news: Dean Smith makes obvious change for Burnley
Burnley vs Aston Villa team news - It's a 6pm kick-off here in the north west as Villa look to catapult themselves back in..
Sutton Coldfield Observer