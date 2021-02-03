Rotherham United 3-0 Derby County: Late Millers flourish leaves Rooney's Rams reeling
Rotherham score three goals in the final 15 minutes to beat Derby and move within two points of escaping the bottom three.Full Article
Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is looking to do some late business in the transfer window
The Rams take on the Millers in a Championship test at the New York Stadium