Tokyo head creates storm with sexist comments
Published
Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, could be forced to resign after making derogatory comments about women.Full Article
Published
Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, could be forced to resign after making derogatory comments about women.Full Article
Derogatory comments about women made earlier in the week by Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee..