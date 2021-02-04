Exclusive: Selectors need to be sensitive to cricketers’ needs in bio-bubbles, says John Gloster

Former Team India physio John Gloster, now associated with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and T10 League team Delhi Bulls, gives a unique perspective of what it feels for players to stay inside bio-bubbles be it for Tests, ODI, T20s or even T10s. In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Gloster says that critics have no right to question cricketers who ask for breaks from these bio-bubbles.