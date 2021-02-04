Manchester United boost as history-making teenager Shola Shoretire snubs Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus interest to sign pro contract
Manchester United’s highly-rated starlet Shola Shoretire has agreed to sign a professional contract, much to the relief and delight of the club. Shoretire only turned 17 on Tuesday and has already been starring for the Red Devils’ Under-23s, leading to interest from rivals across Europe. He is regarded as one of the best attacking young […]Full Article