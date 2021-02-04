Aston Villa face fight to keep highly-rated Carney Chukwuemeka as Euro giants Bayern Munich and Juventus eye England starlet
Published
Aston Villa teenage sensation Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus. The 17-year-old central midfielder is highly-rated by Villa and signed his first professional contract last October. Chukwuemeka has impressed for Villa’s development squad this season and is being tipped to shine for England at the Under-19 European Championship in Romania this […]Full Article