The Rams brought in five players on loan on transfer deadline day - Teden Mengi, Lee Gregory, Patrick Roberts, Beni Baningime and George Edmundson.Full Article
Wayne Rooney's outlines what new signings can give Derby County
Derby Telegraph0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rooney: It's an exciting time
Wayne Rooney outlines his vision going forward after retiring from playing to concentrate on being permanent manager of Derby..
Sky Sports UK
Coach outlines his new role under Wayne Rooney in Derby County set up
Former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given has stepped up to first-team coach with the Rams
Derby Telegraph