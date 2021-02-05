Paige VanZant clashes with Britain Hart in weigh-in face-off as two prepare for brutal Bare Knuckle fight as she confirms WWE talks
Former UFC star Paige VanZant says she has held talks with WWE. The 26-year-old is preparing to make her bare knuckle fighting debut against Britain Hart at BKFC KnuckleMania on Friday night where she definitely provided the entertainment at the pre-fight weigh-ins. VanZant shoved Hart, who reacted furiously and the pair had to be separated.