Michael Vick predicts Mahomes’ Chiefs narrowly beat Brady’s Bucs in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Super Bowl LV as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the NFL's first repeat champion in 16 years when they face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium but are 3-point underdogs according to FOX Bet Superbook. Hear Michael Vick's prediction on who he thinks will will Super Bowl LV.