Irish starlet Sinclair Armstrong signs new contract at QPR amid Man City, Celtic and Crystal Palace links
Published
Irish teenager Sinclair Armstrong has signed an 18-month contract extension at QPR. talkSPORT exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Championship side had reached an agreement with the 17-year-old starlet. The powerful young forward – a Republic of Ireland Under-17 international – initially joined the club in October 2020 from Shamrock Rovers. Armstrong only penned a […]Full Article