Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Dogged Villa are something to behold - Dean Smith
Published
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his team's 11th clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win over Arsenal is "something to behold".Full Article
Published
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his team's 11th clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win over Arsenal is "something to behold".Full Article
Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0 - Here's the gaffer's tape after Villa chalk up their 11th clean sheet of the season and equal their points..
Laetst Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings reaction as Dean Smith's assistant head coach, John Terry, is linked with a move..