St. John’s handles Providence, 92-81, behind Julian Champagnie’s 24-point outburst

Julian Champagnie had yet another stellar game Saturday afternoon, scoring 24 points and nabbing 10 rebounds as his St. John's Red Storm defeated the Providence Friars, 92-81.Full Article
