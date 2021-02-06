St. John’s handles Providence, 92-81, behind Julian Champagnie’s 24-point outburst

St. John’s handles Providence, 92-81, behind Julian Champagnie’s 24-point outburst

FOX Sports

Published

Julian Champagnie had yet another stellar game Saturday afternoon, scoring 24 points and nabbing 10 rebounds as his St. John's Red Storm defeated the Providence Friars, 92-81.

Full Article