Leon Spinks, who shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died.Full Article
St. Louis native and former heavyweight champ Leon Spinks passes away at 67
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dead at 67
Upworthy
Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, best known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978, has died at the age 67, according to..
-
Former heavyweight champ Leon Spinks Jr., who defeated Muhammad Ali in a stunning upset, dead at 67
CBC.ca
-
Leon Spinks, former heavyweight boxing champ, dies at 67
azcentral.com
-
Leon Spinks, Boxing's Former Heavyweight Champion, Dead at 67
Newsmax
-
Boxing Legend Leon Spinks Dead At 67 After 5 Year Battle W/ Cancer
TMZ.com