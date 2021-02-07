The North Carolina Tar Heels outlasted their most hated rivals, the Duke Blue Devils to win 91-87. Caleb Love led the way for the Tar Heels with 25 points. A costly traveling call on Wendell Moore in the closing seconds sealed the loss for Duke.Full Article
North Carolina edges hated-rival Duke in close 91-87 victory
