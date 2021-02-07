Manchester United legend claims referee Mike Dean ‘likes a little bit of attention’ and would rather send off players as Soucek red card draws criticism
Published
Manchester United legend Mark Hughes has claimed referee Mike Dean ‘likes a little bit of attention’ after another controversial decision. The official, after consulting the pitchside monitor, chose to give West Ham ace Tomas Soucek a red card against Fulham, which stunned many and even opposition boss Scott Parker admitted it looked harsh. The Czech […]Full Article