Knicks acquiring Derrick Rose in trade with Pistons, per reports
Published
The Knicks are acquiring Derrick Rose from the Pistons and reuniting him with head coach Tom Thibodeau after stints together in Chicago and Minnesota.
Published
The Knicks are acquiring Derrick Rose from the Pistons and reuniting him with head coach Tom Thibodeau after stints together in Chicago and Minnesota.
The Pistons will reportedly also get draft compensation from the Knicks
The Pistons are in rebuilding mode and looking to move the veteran point guard