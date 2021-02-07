Doug McDermott after the Pacers' loss to the Jazz: "We just couldn't get stops and rebounds when we really needed to, and shots weren't really falling for us tonight when we needed them. We've just got to be better."Full Article
McDermott after Pacers’ loss to Jazz: ‘We’ve just got to be better’
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bjorkgren: 'We didn't convert when we needed to' in loss to Jazz
Nate Bjorkgren after the Pacers' loss to the Jazz: "We've got to team rebound better. We've got to hit first — we can't afford to..
FOX Sports
Bjorkgren: ‘We didn’t convert when we needed to’ in loss to Jazz
Nate Bjorkgren after the Pacers' loss to the Jazz: "We've got to team rebound better. We've got to hit first — we can't afford to..
FOX Sports