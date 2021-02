Lionel Messi woke up a sleepy Barcelona and Trincao fired a brilliant late winner as Ronald Koeman’s side snatched a 3-2 victory at Real Betis. Club captain Messi began Sunday’s game as a substitute, taking a rare rest as Barcelona began with a front three of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite. But with Barcelona trailing after Borja Iglesias struck […]