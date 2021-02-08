Terry Bradshaw explains why he is now calling Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady the greatest player in NFL history following his seventh Super Bowl victory, a 31-9 drubbing of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.Full Article
Tom Brady is the greatest player in NFL history -- Terry Bradshaw
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History
Cover Video STUDIO
As Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers