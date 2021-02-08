Super Bowl 2021: Andy Reid addresses son's car accident, says 'my heart bleeds' for everyone involved
Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who is Andy's son, was in an accident days before Super Bowl LVFull Article
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that his “heart bleeds” for those injured in a car crash involving his..
Andy Reid said his "heart bleeds for everyone involved" in his son's auto accident that left a five-year-old girl in critical..