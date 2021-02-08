‘Marcus Rashford is not going to be a clinical centre-forward like Edinson Cavani’ – Manchester United forward too wasteful, says Andy Cole
Manchester United icon Andy Cole does not think Marcus Rashford is clinical enough to lead the line as the Red Devils’ centre-forward. Despite scoring 16 goals so far this season, the Manchester United ace remains somewhat profligate and missed two big chances to extend his side’s lead in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton. His wastefulness […]Full Article