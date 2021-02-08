Lewis Hamilton signs new contract with Mercedes as Formula 1 icon seeks to win record EIGHTH World Championship in 2021 season

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes, the Formula 1 team has announced. Hamilton, who last season equalled Michael Schumacher’s F1 record by winning his seventh World Championship, was out of contract before penning his new deal. ✍️ #AnnounceLewis pic.twitter.com/EFoDLGLDIl — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 8, 2021 He heads into […]