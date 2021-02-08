Tomas Soucek: West Ham midfielder has red card overturned as Mike Dean requests break from Premier League officiating after receiving death threats
Published
Tomas Soucek’s red card against Fulham has been rescinded following a successful appeal from West Ham. The Czech Republic midfielder was sent off at Craven Cottage for elbowing Aleksandar Mitrovic, though the contact appeared accidental and the red card decision was widely condemned. The sending off has today been overturned upon an appeal, while referee […]Full Article