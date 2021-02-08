'Todd Bowles, he did his thing tonight': How the Buccaneers' D coordinator schemed a Super Bowl 55 win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers veered from their defensive tendencies to smother Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
The defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinator Todd Bowles made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes..
"People skills, you become a natural at it going through things as a head coach," Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles..