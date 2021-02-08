Brandon Marshall: ‘With 5 Super Bowl MVPs, Tom Brady is the ‘greatest athlete in sports history’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tom Brady came out of Super Bowl LV with his 7th Lombardi Trophy, and his 5th Super Bowl MVP. Brandon Marshall tells the First Things First crew why this makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback the 'greatest of all sports history'. Nick Wright also weighs in on Brady's accomplishment and decides if Brady officially closed the door on the GOAT conversation after soundly defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship last night.