Simon Jordan calls Mike Dean and Lee Mason ‘a pair of idiots’ and claims bad referees are the problem, not VAR, after Tomas Soucek red card decision
Published
Premier League referees Mike Dean and Lee Mason have been branded ‘a pair of idiots’ by Simon Jordan after another controversial weekend for officials in the English top-flight. The pair came under fire on Saturday following the decision from on-pitch referee Dean to send Tomas Soucek off for ‘elbowing’ Aleksandar Mitrovic during West Ham’s 0-0 […]Full Article