Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady’s Bucs ‘total domination’ over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED

Despite being an underdog, Tom Brady won his 7th Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa controlled most of the game and never gave up the lead after going up 7 to 3. Brady finished with 3 touchdowns and just over 200 passing yards in the win. Patrick Mahomes couldn’t get the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs' offense moving and threw 2 picks without finding the endzone once. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Tom Brady's impressive win over the Chiefs.