Florida man who ran on the field at Super Bowl 55 faces trespassing charge
Published
Yuri Andrade, a Florida man who ran on the field during Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Yuri Andrade, 31, is from Boca Raton, according to Hillsborough County court documents.
The Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl in a bright pink leotard, or it could have been a bathing suit, was..