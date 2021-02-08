Nick Wright explains what Tom Brady gained with his 7th Super Bowl victory | THE HERD

Nick Wright explains what Tom Brady gained with his 7th Super Bowl victory | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Nick Wright takes over after Super Bowl Weekend, and talks Tom Brady who brought a championship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Wright explains what this 7th Super Bowl win, and 5th MVP means for Brady, and why it likens him to another sports legend, LeBron James.

Full Article