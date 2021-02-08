Al Ahly 0-2 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores two in Club World Cup semi-final
Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern Munich progressed to the Club World Cup final by beating Al Ahly on Monday.Full Article
Bayern Munich are aiming to complete a sextuple, having won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League at the end of the..