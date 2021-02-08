Australian Open tennis: Denis Shapovalov fumes at umpire over denied toilet break

Australian Open tennis: Denis Shapovalov fumes at umpire over denied toilet break

New Zealand Herald

Published

Tennis star Denis Shapovalov got in a heated argument with an umpire at the Australian Open last night over a denied toilet break, claimed at one point he was about to wet his pants.The Canadian beat 19-year-old Jannick Sinner 3-6,...

Full Article