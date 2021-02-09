Australian Open: Sofia Kenin starts title defence but Victoria Azarenka loses
Published
Defending champion Sofia Kenin makes a nervous start to her Australian Open defence, while Victoria Azarenka is knocked out.Full Article
Published
Defending champion Sofia Kenin makes a nervous start to her Australian Open defence, while Victoria Azarenka is knocked out.Full Article
A crestfallen Sofia Kenin said she was suffocated by the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as the world number four..
Naomi Osaka says she no longer chases the world number one spot but is more focused on consitency while Sofia Kenin admits to..