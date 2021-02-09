Leeds tipped for European qualification by Ally McCoist after overtaking Arsenal in Premier League, as Jason Cundy says Marcelo Bielsa’s side ‘can be as good as they want to be’
The only thing that will stop Leeds securing a spot in Europe next season is their defensive frailties, talkSPORT has been told. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have thrived upon their return to the Premier League following a 16-year exile, while the other two promoted teams – West Brom and Fulham – are in serious relegation trouble. […]Full Article