Super Bowl on CBS draws 96.4 million viewers
Published
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.Full Article
Published
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.Full Article
CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports Tracy Morgan came out on top.
President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at least 75% of the population..